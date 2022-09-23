Metaverse Index 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,848.00 (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Metaverse Index has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse Index coin can now be bought for approximately $28.54 or 0.00151225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse Index’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 167,281 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

