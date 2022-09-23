MiraQle Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, MiraQle has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MiraQle coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiraQle has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MiraQle Coin Profile

MiraQle’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiraQle is miraqle.io.

MiraQle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

According to CryptoCompare, "MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry."

