Mithril Share Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (MIS)

Mithril Share (MIS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Mithril Share has a market capitalization of $402,200.00 and approximately $18,308.00 worth of Mithril Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril Share coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril Share has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril Share alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mithril Share Coin Profile

Mithril Share’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Mithril Share’s total supply is 1,000,001 coins. Mithril Share’s official Twitter account is @mithcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril Share is mith.cash.

Mithril Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithril is a fictitious silver-white metal. It is described in the British fantasy novel “The Lord of the Rings” as stronger than steel but lighter as a feather. Mithril cash is derived from Mithril, a new algorithmic stable coin forged.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.