MoonStarter Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (MNST)

MoonStarter (MNST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, MoonStarter has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. MoonStarter has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonStarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonStarter Profile

MoonStarter launched on June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoonStarter’s official website is moonstarter.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonStarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonStarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonStarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

