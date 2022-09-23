MP3 Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (MP3)

MP3 (MP3) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One MP3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MP3 has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. MP3 has a total market capitalization of $96,836.00 and approximately $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MP3 Coin Profile

MP3 was first traded on February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. MP3’s official website is mp3finance.com. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MP3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MP3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MP3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MP3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

