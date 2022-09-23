Multiverse (AI) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Multiverse (AI) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Multiverse has a market cap of $24.08 million and approximately $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiverse alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Multiverse

Multiverse was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multiverse is multiverse.ai.

Multiverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.