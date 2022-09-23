Munch Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,138.00 (MUNCH)

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Munch Token has a market cap of $382,834.00 and $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Munch Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Munch Token has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Munch Token Profile

Munch Token’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Munch Token is munchtoken.com. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Munch Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Munch Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Munch Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

