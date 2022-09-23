Neumark Price Up 99.5% This Week (NEU)

Neumark (NEU) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Neumark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark was first traded on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 63,749,532 coins. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org.

Neumark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neufund is a fundraising platform for startups and existing businesses. Startups/existing businesses will be able to present their projects in the platform for which they want to receive a venture capital. When accepted in the platform, an ETO (Equity Token Offering) takes place and users can decide either to invest in it or not.Neumark is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It will allow users to invest in the listed companies in the platform and benefit as shareholders. Furthermore, it gives users rights to platform fees (for example, the fee charged to the companies for the ETO) and rights to participate in the platform portfolio.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.