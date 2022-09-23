NFTPad 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,209.00 (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One NFTPad coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTPad has a market cap of $12,834.47 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011140 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
NFTPad Profile
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NFTPad Coin Trading
