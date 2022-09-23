OG Fan Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.48 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.61 or 0.00029675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OG Fan Token alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004813 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001943 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.01643061 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.