OMNI – People Driven (OAI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

OMNI – People Driven (OAI) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One OMNI – People Driven coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMNI – People Driven has traded down 85.2% against the US dollar. OMNI – People Driven has a total market cap of $774.01 and $208,797.00 worth of OMNI – People Driven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About OMNI – People Driven

OMNI – People Driven’s total supply is 638,607,284 coins and its circulating supply is 205,326,097 coins. OMNI – People Driven’s official Twitter account is @OMNI_AI.

