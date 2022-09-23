One Share Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (ONS)

One Share (ONS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Share has a total market cap of $214,257.00 and $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One One Share coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00009340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Share Coin Profile

One Share launched on December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here. One Share’s official website is onecash.finance.

One Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy One Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

