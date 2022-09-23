Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.19 million and $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,901.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00152690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00286915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00747135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00620380 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,012,817 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

