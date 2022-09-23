People’s Punk Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178,722.00 (DDDD)

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, People’s Punk has traded flat against the dollar. One People’s Punk coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. People’s Punk has a market capitalization of $178,722.00 and $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

People’s Punk Coin Profile

People’s Punk launched on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official website is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art.

Buying and Selling People’s Punk

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade People’s Punk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase People’s Punk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

