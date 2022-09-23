PicaArtMoney Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.69 Million (PICA)

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. PicaArtMoney has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PicaArtMoney has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One PicaArtMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PicaArtMoney alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PicaArtMoney Coin Profile

PicaArtMoney’s genesis date was October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official website for PicaArtMoney is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01.

Buying and Selling PicaArtMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PicaArtMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PicaArtMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PicaArtMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PicaArtMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.