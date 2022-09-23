Pinknode (PNODE) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pinknode (PNODE) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Pinknode has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinknode coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinknode has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pinknode

Pinknode was first traded on May 4th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Pinknode’s official website is pinknode.io. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinknode Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode empowers developers by providing node-as-a-service solutions, removing an entire layer of inefficiencies and complexities, and accelerating product life cycle.The pricing model employed by existing infrastructure providers often functions on a tiered-paid subscription structure, with limitations on the number of daily API requests or computational resources relative to the subscription tiers. At Pinknode, this model is replaced with a stake and burn structure of the native token, PNODE.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinknode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinknode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

