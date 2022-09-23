Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58,391.00

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Pinkslip Finance has traded down 49.7% against the dollar. One Pinkslip Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Pinkslip Finance has a total market capitalization of $112,687.00 and $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkslip Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Profile

Pinkslip Finance was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. The official website for Pinkslip Finance is pinkslip.finance. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkslip Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkslip Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkslip Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkslip Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.