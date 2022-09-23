Portal Trading Up 72.2% This Week (PORTAL)

Portal (PORTAL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Portal coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portal has a market cap of $33,966.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Portal

Portal was first traded on April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Portal’s official website is www.project-portal.io.

Portal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal intends to build a virtual reality ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Portal refers to the “transposition Gate” and means that users will be provided with a through-type and immersive virtual reality experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal using one of the exchanges listed above.

