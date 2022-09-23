Pyram Token (PYRAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65,477.00

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pyram Token has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pyram Token has a total market capitalization of $122,093.00 and $65,477.00 worth of Pyram Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyram Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004817 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.01646925 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Pyram Token Profile

Pyram Token is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2021. Pyram Token’s total supply is 26,230,428 coins. The Reddit community for Pyram Token is https://reddit.com/r/arenaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pyram Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pyram Token’s official website is www.arenaswap.com.

Pyram Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$Pyramid token is related to the gambling game Pyramid. It will be used as money to play and as money to earn. ArenaSwap project aims to be a reference for the gaming into DeFi.Pyramid game is a gambling game with NFT content in the theme of fighting.Telegram”

