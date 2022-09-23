Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,624.00

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Rabbit Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rabbit Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rabbit Finance has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rabbit Finance alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004808 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.01643061 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Rabbit Finance Coin Profile

Rabbit Finance (CRYPTO:RABBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 coins. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceRabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rabbit Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rabbit Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rabbit Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rabbit Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rabbit Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rabbit Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.