RamenSwap (RAMEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,041.00

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $6,084.22 and $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011140 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About RamenSwap
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling RamenSwap
