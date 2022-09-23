RamenSwap (RAMEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,041.00

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $6,084.22 and $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RamenSwap

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

