Ramifi Protocol (RAM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $151,257.00

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Ramifi Protocol has a market capitalization of $151,257.00 and $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ramifi Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ramifi Protocol launched on July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. Ramifi Protocol’s official website is ramifi.org. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ramifi Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ramifi Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ramifi Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

