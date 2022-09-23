Realfinance Network Price Up 16.2% This Week (REFI)

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Realfinance Network has a total market capitalization of $162,600.00 and $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realfinance Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Realfinance Network has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Realfinance Network Profile

Realfinance Network launched on February 28th, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Realfinance Network’s official website is exchange.realfinance.network/#/swap. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Realfinance Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Refi is an investment network platform and financial services. Refi swap is a protocol that allows buyers and sellers to exchange their Bep20 tokens, Refi Tokens are a means of payment in this protocol later.”

