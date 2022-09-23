Shibaken Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHIBAKEN)

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Shibaken Finance has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shibaken Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shibaken Finance has a market cap of $252,306.48 and approximately $39,949.00 worth of Shibaken Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Shibaken Finance
Shibaken Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,155,978,900,000,000 coins. Shibaken Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShibakenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Shibaken Finance Coin Trading
