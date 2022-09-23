SocialGood (SG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $795,817.00

SocialGood (SG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One SocialGood coin can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SocialGood has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. SocialGood has a total market cap of $795,817.00 and $347,844.00 worth of SocialGood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SocialGood Profile

SocialGood launched on July 14th, 2020. SocialGood’s total supply is 9,925,753 coins. SocialGood’s official website is socialgood-foundation.com. SocialGood’s official Twitter account is @SoichiroTakaoka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SocialGood

According to CryptoCompare, “The Social Good Project targets global expansion of the world’s first social contribution token ecosystem (Social Good Ecosystem™) using the SocialGood cryptocurrency. The more participants do what they like within this autonomously distributed Social Good Ecosystem™, which utilizes AI and blockchains, the more they can improve society.The SocialGood project is project based on blockchain technology, supported by the Japanese government and led by professionals in the fintech field.SocialGood is developed with ERC-20 (Ethereum Request for Comments: Token Standard #20) based on Ethereum. Tokens have a function as membership rights. Users can join the Social Good Ecosystem™ by purchasing tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialGood directly using US dollars.

