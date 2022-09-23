Starter Price Up 90.2% Over Last 7 Days (START)

Starter (START) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Starter has a market capitalization of $189,144.18 and $15,430.00 worth of Starter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starter has traded up 90.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Starter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005801 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Starter

Starter (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Starter’s official Twitter account is @StartCOIN1.

Buying and Selling Starter

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

