Swaperry (PERRY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $74,430.00

Swaperry (PERRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Swaperry has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Swaperry has a total market cap of $11,671.87 and $74,430.00 worth of Swaperry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swaperry coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Swaperry
Swaperry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,740,000 coins. Swaperry’s official Twitter account is @swaperrydex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swaperry
