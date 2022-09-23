The Forbidden Forest Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $516,000.00 (FORESTPLUS)

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, The Forbidden Forest has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. The Forbidden Forest has a total market capitalization of $516,000.00 and approximately $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Forbidden Forest coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Forbidden Forest alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Forbidden Forest Coin Profile

The Forbidden Forest launched on July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Forbidden Forest’s official website is www.theforbiddenforest.org.

Buying and Selling The Forbidden Forest

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Forbidden Forest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Forbidden Forest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Forbidden Forest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Forbidden Forest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Forbidden Forest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.