TOZEX 1-Day Volume Tops $78,427.00 (TOZ)

TOZEX (TOZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. TOZEX has a total market capitalization of $83,440.00 and $78,427.00 worth of TOZEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOZEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TOZEX has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOZEX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TOZEX Profile

TOZEX launched on November 1st, 2020. TOZEX’s total supply is 1,600,010 coins. The Reddit community for TOZEX is https://reddit.com/r/tozexofficial. TOZEX’s official Twitter account is @tozexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOZEX is tozex.io.

Buying and Selling TOZEX

According to CryptoCompare, “TOZEX has been designed to facilitate the tokenization of the current economy within one ecosystem for all the stakeholders. TOZEX aims to align the interests of entrepreneurs, investors and traders to bring them into a fully regulated and transparent ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOZEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOZEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOZEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOZEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOZEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.