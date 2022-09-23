UCROWDME Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30,499.49 (UCM)

UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One UCROWDME coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UCROWDME has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. UCROWDME has a total market cap of $30,499.49 and approximately $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UCROWDME Profile

UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here. UCROWDME’s official message board is medium.com/@OfficialUCROWDME. The official website for UCROWDME is ucrowdme.com.

Buying and Selling UCROWDME

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCROWDME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCROWDME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UCROWDME using one of the exchanges listed above.

