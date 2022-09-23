UltimoGG Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75,808.00 (ULTGG)

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. UltimoGG has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltimoGG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UltimoGG has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UltimoGG alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UltimoGG Profile

UltimoGG’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. UltimoGG’s official website is ultgg.io.

Buying and Selling UltimoGG

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltimoGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UltimoGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltimoGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.