UnitedCrowd (UCT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. UnitedCrowd has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnitedCrowd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UnitedCrowd has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnitedCrowd alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UnitedCrowd

UnitedCrowd launched on April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnitedCrowd is unitedcrowd.com. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UnitedCrowd

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnitedCrowd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnitedCrowd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnitedCrowd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnitedCrowd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnitedCrowd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.