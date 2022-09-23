Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.23 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.23 million and $3,011.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.08 or 0.00623775 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.