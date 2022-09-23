WaultSwap (WEX) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. WaultSwap has a market cap of $9.44 million and $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaultSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WaultSwap has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap launched on April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

