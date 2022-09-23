Wenlambo Price Up 3,161,983,288.7% Over Last Week (WLBO)

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Wenlambo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Wenlambo has a total market capitalization of $433,321.94 and approximately $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wenlambo has traded 3,161,983,288.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Wenlambo Coin Profile
Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wenlambo Coin Trading
