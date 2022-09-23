Whole Network (NODE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $257,328.00

Whole Network (NODE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Whole Network has a total market cap of $257,328.00 and $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whole Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whole Network Coin Profile

Whole Network launched on June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. Whole Network’s official website is www.wn.work. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Whole Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whole Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whole Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

