Xend Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $138,527.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $138,527.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

