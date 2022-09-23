YDragon (YDR) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

YDragon (YDR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One YDragon coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YDragon has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. YDragon has a market capitalization of $48,253.70 and approximately $34,670.00 worth of YDragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

YDragon Coin Profile

YDragon was first traded on August 17th, 2021. YDragon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YDragon is ydragon.io.

Buying and Selling YDragon

According to CryptoCompare, “YDragon is a cross-chain index ecosystem with yield bearing collateral, providing a true interoperable cross-asset experience. A cross-chain platform that delivers multiple sources of income. Crafted by YDragon.YDragon is a platform offering a range of opportunities to own a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies with a single token. Within this selection there will be one ever-present token; YDR.YDR is central to the vision due to its utility and governance characteristics. As an investor, as you hold YDR, you hold the power to influence future decisions on YDragon indexes and their assets.Telegram (channel) | Telegram (chat)”

