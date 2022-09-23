Ziktalk 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,785.00 (ZIK)

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Ziktalk has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ziktalk coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Ziktalk has a total market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ziktalk

Ziktalk’s launch date was February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Ziktalk is www.ziktalk.com. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ziktalk

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ziktalk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ziktalk using one of the exchanges listed above.

