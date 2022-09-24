13,872 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

