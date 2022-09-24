16,483 Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:GPMT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.04 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.