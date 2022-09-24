31,891 Shares in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $703.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.72.
HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.