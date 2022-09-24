360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $14.33. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 10,754 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $624.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.