ACENT (ACE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.20 Million

ACENT (ACE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $35.30 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ACENT launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. ACENT’s official website is acent.tech. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

