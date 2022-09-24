ACG Wealth Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 695,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after acquiring an additional 349,794 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 411,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 395,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

