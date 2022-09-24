ACG Wealth Invests $74,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,519 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 73,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Halliburton by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 645,185 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 185,002 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 103,821 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 8.7 %

HAL opened at $24.58 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.