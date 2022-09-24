ACG Wealth Invests $82,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 196.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.