ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,087,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,642,000 after acquiring an additional 942,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,164,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.