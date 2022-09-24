ACG Wealth Purchases Shares of 1,380 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

