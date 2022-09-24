ACG Wealth Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

ARKK opened at $37.83 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

